Eid Al Etihad: Dubai's Salik to give recharge cards to winners of weekly contest

From now until the country celebrates this year's Eid Al Etihad on December 2, Salik will post a question every week

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 3:42 PM

On the occasion of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad, Dubai's Salik has unveiled a competition that grants participants the chance to win two recharge cards worth Dh400 each upon answering a question.

From now until the country celebrates this year's Eid Al Etihad on December 2, Salik will post a question every week, and five winners will receive the prize over the span of four weeks.

In a post on X, the Dubai toll operator called on residents to join the contest and increase their chances to win, while not revealing much details on the weekly questions.

Dubai has earlier announced the National Month campaign which runs from Flag Day on November 3 until Eid Al Etihad on December 2, 2025, to commemorate national occasions in a way that captures their true significance, while inspiring pride in the nation’s journey.

The month-long initiative will feature diverse national, community, and cultural events that provide opportunities for all segments of society to show their pride in national identity.