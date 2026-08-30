Dubai salesman wins 2-bedroom apartment after Dh964 shopping bill

A salesman in Dubai has won a two-bedroom apartment after spending Dh964 on a shopping trip, turning an ordinary purchase into a life-changing win.

Mohammed Salman was at work on Sunday when he received a phone call from radio presenter Kris Fade during a live draw held at Dubai Festival City. But when Fade told him about his win, Masood initially did not understand that he had just won an apartment.

Salman works as a salesman at a food items shop and was on duty when the call came through. His winning entry came from a Dh964 shopping bill dated May 27 at Union Cooperative supermarket.

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The call was made as part of the final draw of Dubai’s ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ shopping campaign, which offered shoppers the chance to win homes by spending at participating outlets.

Masood won the campaign’s biggest prize, a two-bedroom apartment in Al Jaddaf. The home was reserved for the campaign’s final draw on Sunday, August 30.

The campaign, which began on May 22, offered a total of 12 homes, including 11 studio apartments and the two-bedroom grand prize. Shoppers spending at least Dh500 at participating stores could enter the draw by registering their purchase.

Masood’s Dh964 purchase was made just five days after the campaign began. More than three months later, while he was carrying on with his normal working day, that shopping bill turned into a new home in Dubai.