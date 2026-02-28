Dubai says safety of residents 'top priority', confirms business as usual

The statement further added that the relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation around the clock

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 28 Feb 2026, 3:25 PM
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Dubai Media Office has assured residents that the emirate will continue to operate with the safety of citizens, residents and visitors being their top priority. 

