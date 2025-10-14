Dubai Safari Park announces five-day Diwali event with Indian food, eco-themed activities

Dubai Safari Park has announced a five-day event featuring dance performances and live music for the first time.

Lights of the Wild is set to run from October 18 to 22 between 4pm and 8pm, coinciding with Diwali. The event is family-friendly, with hands-on workshops and eco-themed activities for children, keeping with the edutainment theme of the park.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Lights of the Wild festival includes:

Cultural performances: Vistors can catch classical performances such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, and Mohiniyattam, as well as a dazzling Bollywood troupe. Blending mythology, emotion, and movement, the performances celebrate India’s artistic legacy.

Festive menu: Authentic Indian cuisine, from regional specialties and street food to a wide selection of traditional Indian sweets and savouries, will be available at the park.

Live music: Classical and contemporary Indian music performances featuring instruments such as tabla and veena will create a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere.

Interactive experiences: Activities for both adults and children include an eco-themed board game, an origami zone for folding symbolic Indian animals and craft flower tiaras.

Tickets for the event cost Dh50.