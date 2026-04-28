Dubai Safari Park unveils two limited-time offers for tickets

With just about a month to go before it closes its doors for the summer, Dubai Safari Park is introducing two limited time offers. The seventh season which opened in October last year will close on May 31.

The ‘Kids Go Free’ Safari Bundle allows two children — aged 12 and below — to enter for free per family with every paying adult Safari Bundle ticket. Meanwhile, the ‘Buy 2 Get 2 Free’ Safari Bundle lets groups purchase two tickets and receive two additional tickets at no cost, providing exceptional value for larger parties. Both offers are valid on weekdays and weekends, offering flexibility for last-minute planners.

The offers are designed to welcome families and seamlessly blend education, conservation, and entertainment. The park is fully prepared for the warmer season and provides air-conditioned shuttle trains for guests. Additionally, mist fans have been installed throughout key areas to enhance the overall experience.

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First inaugurated in 2018, the park has grown to house 3000 animals from 300 species and spans six distinct themed zones- African Village, Explorer Village, Asian Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Kids’ Farm, and Al Wadi. All of them are connected by a convenient shuttle train making it easy for visitors to get around the 119 hectares of land. Guests can also choose to explore the park through its two signature safari experiences- the Explorer Safari Tour and the Arabian Desert Safari- as well as the up-close animal encounters, including the popular Birds Kingdom presentation.

As part of its ongoing commitment to conservation, a portion of every ticket purchased contributes directly to Dubai Safari Park’s conservation initiatives, supporting the protection and wellbeing of wildlife both within the park and beyond.

This season has already witnessed two exciting moments for animal lovers- the birth of a baby giraffe of the endangered Southern giraffe species in February and the birth of a rare white rhino calf named Salam in April. Salam was the second white rhino calf born at the park through its endangered species breeding programme, following big sibling Onyx, who arrived in 2024. Southern white rhinos are classified as “near threatened” by the IUCN, with only around 15,700 left in the wild.

The limited-time offers are available for purchase online and at the gate starting April 27. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trip early via the official website.