Dubai Safari Park to open next month: Dates announced, new experiences

Dubai Safari Park has announced new dates for reopening the park ahead of the next season. The park will officially reopen on October 12 and will introduce a new brand platform called ‘Live More Wild Life’, which builds on the park’s growing conservation journey and follows a successful season seven.

The announcements were made at Arabian Travel Market, a 5-day global tourism and travel event hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai Safari Park is also introducing a private guided tour called the ‘Royal Safari Experience’, which is a 4-hour experience created for groups of up to 10 people. It includes VIP treatment, reserved seating, and private guided tours around the park.

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Season 7 success

Last season, Dubai Safari Park recorded a 26 per cent increase in business-to-business revenue, with B2B ticket sales increasing 16 per cent year-on-year, according to a press release issued by the park. B2B visitors also accounted for 62 per cent of the total weekday footfall.

New animals were also introduced in season 7, including a ‘Near Threatened’ Southern White Rhino and 143 other newborn animals.

Dubai Safari Park became an official member of both the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) during the previous season.

Setting footprints in India, Russia, and CIS

Dubai Safari Park is also strengthening its presence in two key source markets with the appointment of Buzz Marketing as its official sales and marketing representative in India and Action Global as its official representative across Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) markets.

The park’s director, Muna Al Hajeri, said that they are continuing to strengthen international partnerships and introducing new experiences.

“The strong growth we have seen from our travel trade partners this season gives us great confidence as we look ahead to Season eight,” she said. “We look forward to welcoming even more visitors from the UAE and around the world to experience the park in new ways.”