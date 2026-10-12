Dubai Safari Park reopens for Season 8 with family activities, wildlife experiences

Dubai Safari Park officially reopened its doors on Monday, October 12, welcoming visitors for its eighth season with a week of family-friendly activities, interactive experiences and wildlife encounters coinciding with the school mid-term break.

Running from October 12 to 18, the park’s ‘Wildest Opening Week’ will feature a range of activities designed for children and families, including safari-themed games, arts and crafts, temporary tattoos and live entertainment.

The activities will take place at the African Village Plaza Area, where younger visitors can explore the Little Explorers’ Base Camp, a dedicated adventure zone operating daily from 10am to 6pm.

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Children can take part in the Wild Creations Clay Station, where they can select animal figures inspired by wildlife, including lions, monkeys and hippos, and decorate them using individual painting kits containing paints and brushes.

The Wild Ink Temporary Tattoo Station will also offer visitors a selection of safari and jungle-inspired designs, featuring animals such as elephants, giraffes, zebras and cheetahs, alongside paw prints and tropical leaves.

For those seeking more active entertainment, the base camp will feature safari-themed inflatables and giant lawn games, including Connect 4, Jenga and Tic Tac Toe.

Families can also watch ‘The Wild Welcome’, a 25-minute stage performance celebrating the park’s reopening for its new season.

Safari tours and wildlife encounters

Beyond the opening-week celebrations, visitors can explore the park's wildlife experiences throughout the season, including drive-through safari tours, live animal presentations and close encounters with wildlife.

The Arabian Desert Safari Tour is included with all park admission tickets, while visitors seeking an extended experience can upgrade to the Safari Bundle, which includes the Explorer Safari Tour.

The Explorer Safari Tour allows guests to observe animals such as lions, giraffes and rhinos in open-range habitats.

Visitors can also choose from several premium experiences, including King of Safari, Behind the Scenes, Dine in the Wild and Jungle Capture, which offer options such as private tours, exclusive access and dining experiences near animals.

The park will also host daily wildlife presentations, including Bird's Kingdom, Echoes of the Wild and Birds of Prey, offering visitors an opportunity to learn more about animal behaviour and wildlife conservation.

Opening hours

Dubai Safari Park will operate daily from 9am to 6pm throughout its eighth season, with the last entry permitted at 5pm.

The opening-week activities will continue until Sunday, October 18, offering families a range of entertainment options during the school mid-term break.