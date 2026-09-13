Dubai Al Safa Street diversions begin as RTA starts major City Walk road upgrade

Commuters travelling through Dubai’s City Walk and Al Safa areas are advised to plan their journeys carefully, as traffic diversions have come into effect on Al Safa Street.

In a recent video released by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA has officially commenced work on the Al Safa Street Development Project, introducing key traffic diversions designed to maintain smooth traffic flow during construction.

Under the current phase, traffic on Al Safa Street is being diverted in both directions onto newly constructed alternative routes running parallel to the development zone.

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Key traffic improvements and changes:

Al Satwa & Al Multaqa Intersection Upgrade: Improvements are being implemented at the intersection connecting Al Satwa Street and Al Multaqa Street in both directions to streamline traffic movement around City Walk.

Removal of Signalised Junction: The existing traffic signal between Al Satwa Street and Al Multaqa Street is being replaced to allow continuous movement.

Enhanced Access: RTA is upgrading entry and exit points by increasing the number of access lanes and expanding road capacity.

Dedicated U-Turns: Free-flowing, dedicated U-turn lanes have been added on Al Safa Street to reduce travel times, prevent bottlenecking, and boost road safety.

The RTA has urged drivers to follow updated directional signage, adhere to posted speed limits along the diversion paths, and plan their trips ahead for a hassle-free journey.

The changes are being implemented along a road corridor that serves one of Dubai’s busiest mixed-use districts, with City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena, schools, residential communities, hotels, restaurants and commercial destinations located in and around the area.

Bigger upgrade aims to cut journey time to three minutes

The current diversions are part of a much larger transformation of Al Safa Street.

The RTA’s project covers around 1,500 metres, extending from the intersection of Al Safa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road to its junction with Al Wasl Street. Once completed, the project is expected to reduce travel time along the corridor from 12 minutes to just three minutes.

The street will be widened from three lanes to four lanes in each direction, while the wider project includes two bridges and two tunnels with a combined length of about 3,120 metres.

The RTA says the improvements will double the road’s capacity from 6,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The first bridge will carry traffic travelling from Al Wasl Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street. The four-lane structure will be about 1,005 metres long and is designed to handle around 6,400 vehicles per hour.

A second, two-lane bridge measuring about 360 metres will serve traffic coming from Al Satwa Road towards Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street, with a capacity of around 2,800 vehicles per hour.

The project also includes two tunnels. One, measuring about 1,005 metres, will serve traffic travelling from Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street towards Al Wasl Street.

The second tunnel will be located at the Al Wasl Street-Al Safa Street intersection. It will extend for about 750 metres and have two lanes in each direction.

The wider road project is also being designed with pedestrians and cyclists in mind, including dedicated pedestrian walkways and cycling tracks, landscaped areas and urban spaces intended to encourage community interaction.

For residents and commuters, the eventual aim is to make a currently busy stretch of road faster and more efficient while improving connections between major destinations in central Dubai.