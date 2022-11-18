RTA announces road closures for Dubai Run

The earthquake took place at 5.59pm
The Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed on Sunday, November 20 as the city turns into a giant running track for Dubai Run.
Taking to Twitter, the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) advised motorists to use alternate roads during the duration of the race.
Al Wasl Street, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Al Asayel Street, 2nd Zabeel Street, 2nd December Street and Al Hadiqa Street.
