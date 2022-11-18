RTA announces road closures for Dubai Run

Motorists have been advised to use alternate roads during the race

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 8:35 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 8:36 PM

The Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed on Sunday, November 20 as the city turns into a giant running track for Dubai Run.

Taking to Twitter, the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) advised motorists to use alternate roads during the duration of the race.

The following roads will be affected:

Sheikh Zayed Road, and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard Rd will be closed from 4am to 10am. The Financial Centre Road will be closed on both sides from 4am to 10am. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 4am to 10am.

Alternate routes:

Al Wasl Street, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Al Asayel Street, 2nd Zabeel Street, 2nd December Street and Al Hadiqa Street.

