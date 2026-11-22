Dancing robots, children, senior citizens and friends were among the hundreds of thousands of people from all over the UAE who took to Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run on Sunday, November 22.

Held as part of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, the run kicked off at 6.30am. Before the run began, robots stood at the starting line dancing to popular numbers spun by DJs from Untold. Early estimates by hosts at the Dubai Run put the attendance at 300,000 people.

A stunning display by Team Al Forsan saw the sky light up with Dubai Fitness Challenge colours, with a burst of colours welcoming the runners as they set off.

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First-time families and early starts

Mathematics teachers Rameeza and Adil left their six-month-old baby with family to take part in the run. "It is our first time taking part in this run," said Rameeza. "Last year I was pregnant. So this time I wanted to experience it. We left our home at 5am to get here on time."

Another first-timer, Dr Jan Niclas Strickling, a Specialist Interventional Cardiologist at Medcare Hospital Al Safa, ran with his nine-year-old son, Ben. The pair left home at 5.30am.

"I took part in the Dubai Run with my 9-year-old son Ben, because I wanted us to enjoy the experience together and show him that being active can be part of everyday family life," he said.

"He was excited to see the massive crowd gathered on Sheikh Zayed running in the early morning, rather than the usual scene of crowd of cars. That was profound. An experience you will never ever get anywhere in the world."

From a doctor's perspective, he said regular exercise supports heart health and overall wellbeing at every age. "It doesn't have to mean running fast or covering a long distance, so it's more like a Dubai walk, not a run, not a long distance, but what matters is finding something you enjoy and moving regularly," he said. "I hope this experience will encourage me and my son to carry the habit with him as he grows up."

Senior citizens and toddlers join in

Eleven members of the Filipino senior citizen club took part in the Dubai Run, complete with costumes and flags. Ranging in ages from 60 to 79, the group has been active for more than two years. President Polly Maclang said the group has over 100 members who meet regularly. Two members dressed up in eye-catching costumes for the event.

For two-year-old Midha, it was her first-ever Dubai Run, alongside her mother Farzan, father Bihas and family friend Shahina. "She woke up at 4.30am while I was dressing her," said Farzana. "I thought she will be cranky but she has been racing across Sheikh Zayed Road since we started — except that most of the time she is going in the opposite direction and she spends a lot of time hiding behind runners because she thinks we are playing hide and seek."

Dubai Run is one of the flagship events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the month-long citywide initiative that encourages residents to complete 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days. Now in its landmark 10th edition, the challenge has grown into one of the largest community fitness movements in the region.

This year's run also featured the 'Dress Your Run' competition, inviting participants to showcase their boldest and most creative outfits, with 10 winners each receiving Dh10,000. Winners are set to be announced on November 29.