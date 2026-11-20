Motorists in Dubai should plan their journeys ahead of the Dubai Run 2026, as four roads, including the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, will be temporarily closed on November 22 to accommodate the annual fitness event.

The roads affected by closures on that day also include Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Lower Financial Centre Street and Al Sukook Street. The authority called on motorists to use alternatives like the Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Road, Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road.

The closures will take place from 3am to 10am on Sunday.

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Dubai Metro timings will also be extended for runners to arrive at the start line on time. RTA said shuttle buses will be provided for departures to ensure a smoother journey.

Salik has shared an update on its toll rates for the Dubai Run. From 6am to 10am, the toll will be at Dh6, and from 4pm to 8pm it will be Dh4. During low-peak hours (from 10am to 4pm and from 8pm to1am) it will also be Dh4. As usual, Salik gates will be toll free between 1am and 6am.

On Thursday, RTA said that ample parking spaces will be provided for participants arriving by car to the annual fitness event. Around 15,000 parking spaces will be available at Dubai Mall, Dubai Mall Zabeel and Dubai World Trade Centre.

Each year, the Dubai Run, the world's largest run, transforms Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant track, where people of different ages run, jog or even walk. The event is the highlight of Dubai's Fitness Challenge.