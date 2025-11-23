Look: Over 300,000, from as young as 4 months old, take part in Dubai Run 2025

A whopping 307,000 people took to Sheikh Zayed Road to participate in the seventh edition of the Dubai Run on Sunday morning. A sea of blue runners — some as young as four months old — arrived at the starting line with friends, family and colleagues to participate in the biggest fun run of the region. Aerial stunt paramotors, inflatable costumes and stilt walkers added a burst of colour and fun to the event.

A parade of Dubai Police supercars and Talabat riders led the way as the run kicked off a little after 6.30am. Some people pushed strollers and walked while others ran the whole way through their route. Still others came in their wheelchairs.

Four-month-old Ken Raven sat in his stroller, enjoying the sights and sounds of his very first Dubai Run, accompanies by his parents Ric Escalante and Zen Indoyon. “It is our first time participating in the event,” said Zen. “He wasn’t letting us sleep anyway so we thought why not come for the run. He has been awake the whole journey and is enjoying looking around.”

Meanwhile, 11-month-old Zanish stopped for a quick drink at the side of Sheikh Zayed Road to continue his 5-kilometre run. Dressed in his own T-shirt and bib, he came for the run with his family and friends.

The event gave runners the opportunity to choose between a 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer run. The 5K route took participants around the Mohammed bin Rashid boulevard and ended at Dubai Mall, while the 10K route took runners past the canal bridge before taking a turn and ending near DIFC.

'Worth it'

Some people left their homes as early as 2am to make it to the event on time. Sidhique left his home in Abu Dhabi at 2am along with the families of his friends Jabir and Shemeer, . “We reached the expo metro station by around 3.30am,” he said. “Then we took the metro to DWTC. This is the fourth year we are making this trek and every year we go back to Abu Dhabi feeling energized by the active community. It makes the trip worth it.”

For, 68-year-old Ambujan and his wife Sheeja who were visiting their daughter Navya and her husband Dileep, the Dubai Run was a novel experience. They left their homes in Sharjah at 5am to be on time. “We put our alarms for 4am and got ready,” said Ambujan. “We took a taxi to Stadium metro station and then took a train to get here.”

Navya said that she wanted her parents to have the experience of walking on Sheikh Zayed Road. “It is my first time participating as well,” she said. “It is truly a great feeling to be walking with so many people of so many different ages.”

Before work

Dr. Isna Ismail arrived at the start line before the crack of dawn with her husband to participate in the event on a working day for her. “I wanted to complete my 5K before I started my duty,” she said. “I must be in the clinic by 9am but I love the community vibe of this event. So, I wanted to participate in it even if it meant waking up at 5am.”

For some others, it was an opportunity to participate as part of their support group. Ramakant Dixit came along with his yoga group, to participate in the 5-kilometre run. “We have been doing yoga as a group since 2007,” he said. “We used to do it in person in Karama near Zabeel Park and now we do it online. It is completely free and open to the community. The Dubai Run was a good place for us to enjoy another physical activity together.”

For the first time this year, the Dubai Run did not mark the end of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The fitness movement, which encourages UAE residents to exercises for 30 minutes every day will continue until the end of this month. Next week, another community event — Dubai Yoga — will be held at Zabeel Park.