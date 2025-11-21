Dubai Run 2025: RTA announces list of roads affected, closure timings

As the emirate gears up for the most anticipated annual fitness event, the Dubai Run, happening on Sunday, the Road and Transport Authority has issued an advisory over road closures planned for the day.

The traffic closure plan will be activated between 3am and 10am on Sunday, November 23. "RTA advises you to plan your journeys in advance and use the suggested alternative routes to ensure smooth travel to and from your destinations," they said in a tweet.

The RTA indicated the affected roads in an accompanying video. Watch below:

The Dubai Run, part of this month’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, offers flexible start times for registered participants, beginning from 4am. The run officially starts at 6.30am, with the start line closing at 8am.