RTA announces extended metro timings for Dubai Run on November 23

Earlier, Salik also announced revised toll rates for the major fitness event

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 3:10 PM

Updated: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 3:15 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that Metro timings have been extended to provide those participating in Dubai Run 2025 with smoother commute options.

The Dubai Metro will be operational from 3am on November 23, till 12 midnight. Some roads in Dubai will be closed as well. The traffic closure plan will be activated between 3am and 10am on Sunday. "RTA advises you to plan your journeys in advance and use the suggested alternative routes to ensure smooth travel to and from your destinations," they said in a tweet. Earlier, Salik also announced revised toll rates for November 23.

To help runners who will participate in the event reach the starting point, RTA said that they can head to World Trade Centre Metro Station. It reminded them also of ensuring their nol Cards a minimum credit of Dh15 for Silver Class or Dh30 for Gold Class for a round trip.

Dubai Run, the biggest annual fitness event in the emirate, is set to return with its seventh edition, bringing back one of the most fun sports events in the city where fitness enthusiasts can jog across a specially-cordoned off stretch of Sheikh Zayed Road along with other participants of all ages and abilities.