Dubai Run 2024: Ready to join thousands of residents on Sheikh Zayed Road? 5 tips to prepare for the big day

If you plan to take part in Sunday's run, experts advise you to 'always listen to your body'
Are you among the thousands planning to take to Dubai's iconic Sheikh Zayed Road on November 24 and join Dubai Run 2024? Billed as a 'city-wide celebration of fitness', the run marks the grand finale of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge and sees thousands of residents turn out to participate.
Participants can choose between two scenic routes: a 5km run for beginners and families, or a more challenging 10km route for seasoned runners. [For more information on routes, timings, and how to register, click here].
Whether you plan to set a new personal fitness record or you just want to participate for fun, there are several things to keep in mind before showing up on the day. While experts have a lot of advice, they say the golden rule is to always listen to your body. Here are answers to questions that may be on your mind as you gear up for the running event.
On the day of the run, you are advised to do proper warming up and dynamic stretching like leg swings and circles. Light jogging and walking for 5-10 minutes can also help you prepare your body, experts say.
"Start with stretching exercises, and move on to leg and arm exercises just before the run to let the blood flow into the legs," said Dr Chidananda P. Shivashankar, a specialist orthopedic surgeon at Zulekha Hospital, Dubai.
"The best warm-up before running is light cardio, e.g. jogging or any other exercise followed by 5-10 minutes of stretching exercises. Always listen to your body's needs and adjust accordingly," said Laiba Ashfaq, a physiotherapist at Aman Lil Afia Clinic Dubai.
Walking fast at a pace equivalent to 20 per cent of aerobic capacity will be helpful too, said Dr Mohamed Naguib Al-Shawarby, who holds an MSC in physiotherapy from Cairo University.
Protein is the first item you should go for to build up muscles, whether it is plant-based or animal-based. "Calcium is essential for contraction of the muscles and potassium is essential for relaxation as well as to minimise the occurrence of cramps," Dr Chidananda said.
"On the day of the run, you should eat something light but rich in energy like a protein bar or a boiled egg/omelette with orange juice," he added.
As for Ashfaq, she advises runners to eat a meal 2-3 hours before running or have small snacks such as a banana or a granola bar.
"Have a snack like one banana or toast with peanut butter an hour and a half to two hours before the run — but avoid any meals close to the time of running," said Dr Mohanad Qahwash, consultant orthopedic trauma surgery at the Canadian Specialist Hospital, Dubai.
Hydrating the body well in preparation for the Dubai Run should start before the run itself. However, experts warn against overhydration on the day.
"It is better to keep rehydrating every 5-10 minutes or so while running. So, either carry a bottle of water along or find one," said Dr Chidananda.
During the run, juices should be blended well and without any pieces of fruit in them, added Dr Mohamed.
"I recommend increasing the running distance gradually — so not too fast and not too slow. You have to listen to your body and not ignore any sign of pain," said Dr Mohanad.
Ashfaq emphasised the importance of proper footwear on the day to avoid injuries. "Rest periods, balanced nutrition, hydration, and quality sleep are important to prevent fatigue during the run," she added.
"The trick of running long distances is to pace yourself to a steady and calm tempo. This not only helps you to conserve your energy longer, but also reduces the chances of injury while running," said Dr Chidananda.
"Stretching exercises are also important for lower limb muscles — mainly calves, hamstrings and quadriceps muscles — to minimise injuries and muscle strains during the run," said Dr Mohamed. "Massaging the muscles with a suitable massage cream will also be helpful to improve the circulation in them," he added.
As with any other day, eight hours of sleep is essential during the night before the run," said Dr Chidananda.
Dr Mohanad also recommends relaxing before the run and getting 7-8 hours of sleep during the night. "Warm your body properly to stay comfortable in the cold, because we expect that the weather will be a little bit chill that day," added Dr Mohanad.
Finally, Dr Mohamed advised runners to stop exercising 36-48 hours before the run except for stretches.
(With inputs from Angel Tesorero)
