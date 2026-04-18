Watch: Sheikh Mohammed visits Dubai restaurant; guests clap, take selfies

Like any other weekend afternoon, diners at a Dubai restaurant on Saturday, April 18, were browsing menus, enjoying the view and placing orders—until the emirate’s ruler himself, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, casually walked in.

As Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, entered the place, guests soon noticed his presence and quickly raised their mobile phones to take selfies to mark the occasion.

Guests and the eatery's staff clapped to welcome the Dubai Ruler and thank him for this special visit. They stood up while Sheikh Mohammed, who was accompanied by a few officials, passed by and greeted them back.

A video of the incident soon went viral online, as is often the case with similar clips of the Dubai Ruler interacting with the public in the emirate. One user commented by thanking Sheikh Mohammed for his wisdom and leadership "and for making United Arab Emirates a place of safety, progress, and opportunity for all."

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Watch a video of the moment the Dubai royal entered the eatery here:

Another clip caught a small talk between the Dubai Ruler and one of the restaurant's guests who seized the opportunity of having Sheikh Mohammed pass by his chair to tell him: "Thank you, your highness. We love you, Sheikh Mohammed".

Sheikh Mohammed then answers him with "shukran", which means thank you in Arabic. Watch here:

Earlier this month, shoppers browsing Primark’s Dubai Mall store were in for an unexpected royal encounter as Sheikh Mohammed paid a surprise visit to the brand’s first UAE outlet. The Dubai Ruler was seen touring the store with other officials, as surprised customers paused mid-shopping to greet him.