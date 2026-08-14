‘Let them talk’: Sheikh Mohammed shares lesson on handling criticism

Some ideas are welcomed immediately. Others are questioned, criticised or simply misunderstood, especially when they challenge what people already know.

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Friday, August 14, reflected on that reality, sharing a lesson from his years in public service about the price of thinking differently and looking beyond the present.

He said building something people are not accustomed to, or do not yet understand, can attract criticism from those with a narrower view or who cannot see what the future may hold.

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"The nature of public work is that it invites criticism.. and you must endure it, do what is right.. Let them talk," Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a post on social media platform X.

His message goes beyond public service. When we're trying something new, pursuing an unfamiliar idea, or taking a different path, it will not always win everyone’s approval.

And, according to Sheikh Mohammed, seeking that approval can come at a much greater cost. "If you seek the complete approval of people, then say nothing.. do nothing.. and be nothing."

It is the kind of straightforward life advice Sheikh Mohammed has shared throughout his years in public life — reflections that have resonated far beyond the world of government and leadership.

On August 10, he offered another reflection, this time on making time for the people closest to us. “Life taught me… that the greatest investment in vacations is not the number of cities we visit… but the number of moments we create with our families,” he wrote on X.

“Beautiful memories are happiness and energy that drive us to more work, achievement, and success," he added.

He shared the message alongside a photograph of himself with Majid, the son of Afra Al Hameli, Director of Strategic Communications at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These reflections are part of a much broader collection of lessons Sheikh Mohammed has shared throughout his public life — so much so that they have found their way into his books. His latest, Almatani Alhayah (Life Taught Me), is a collection of personal reflections drawn from decades of leadership, experiences and interactions with people.

The book offers more than an account of projects and achievements. It gives a glimpse into the ideas, principles and experiences that have shaped his approach to leadership and life. This makes Sheikh Mohammed's latest message on criticism feel less like a standalone thought and more like another lesson from a philosophy he has spent decades developing.

And whether he is speaking about criticism, leadership or family, his messages often return to the same idea — life has lessons to offer if we take the time to notice them.