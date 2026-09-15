Watch: Dubai Ruler meets Al Sharaa, praises 'Syria's return to path of development'

During his current visit to the UAE, where he gave a speech on the first day of the Arab Media Summit, Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa met with Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister, welcomed Al Sharaa, referring to him as his brother and wished Syria and its people continued security, stability, development and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohammed also affirmed the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Syria and the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthening these ties in ways that serve their mutual interests. "We are also optimistic about deep, fraternal ties between the two friendly peoples," the Dubai royal wrote in a post on X, where he shared photos from the meeting.

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"Our relations with Syria are based on love, friendship, brotherhood and mutual appreciation.. We are happy to see Syria return to the path of development, and optimistic that Syria, with its rich civilisation, will regain the global standing it deserves.

A video of the meeting was shared by WAM. Watch here:

Al Sharaa at Arab Media Summit

In a keynote speech at the summit, which kicked off earlier today, Al Sharaa highlighted the growing role of UAE investors in Syria, referring to planned projects involving Emirati businessman Mohamed Alabbar. He said the value of the proposed investments had not yet been announced because the plans were still being developed.

He also cited DP World’s investment in the Port of Tartous as an example of the UAE’s ability to identify opportunities in Syria. He said investment in ports and infrastructure could help restore the country’s position within regional trade and energy supply chains.

Al Sharaa also added that Syria was moving from being viewed as a source of regional instability to becoming an economic and strategic opportunity. “Syria’s stability today does not serve Syria alone, but the entire region. It is a shared interest for everyone,” he said. Read Khaleej Times' full report on his speech here.