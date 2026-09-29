Sheikh Mohammed issues decree on board of Investment Corporation of Dubai

The board will be chaired by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 29 Sept 2026, 4:15 PM
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Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed will chair the Board of Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), as per a decree issued by the emirate's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid .

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed will serve as Vice Chairman of the board. Other members of the board include: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh and Helal Saeed Almarri.

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Established in 2006, ICD manages a broad portfolio of assets, both locally and internationally, across a wide spectrum of sectors that support Dubai’s dynamic economy.

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The ICD manages the government’s portfolio of commercial companies and investments, overseeing their financial and strategic performance with the aim of increasing their value over the long term for the emirate.

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