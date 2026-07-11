Dubai Ruler congratulates top 8 UAE high school students

Sheikh Mohammed also extended his congratulations to the parents and teachers, for their support and encouragement

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 10:45 AM UPDATED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 10:49 AM
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on July 11 extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation’s top-performing high school students, celebrating their hard work and academic excellence.

"We congratulate our sons and daughters, the top achievers of the General Secondary Education Certificate on the national level," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in a social media post, naming standout students Abeer, Adam, Hessa, Ali, Abdullah, Rashid, Sheikha, and Mariam."

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"We are proud of you all... and confident that you will be part of building the future of the Emirates," Sheikh Mohammed added. "Our country will continue to create the best environment for empowering the individual, education will remain our greatest national project... and our children are our winning bet in the present and the future."

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The Dubai Ruler also extended his congratulations to the parents, for their support and encouragement. "We congratulate their families who stayed up late, followed closely, and provided support."

"We congratulate their teachers who instilled in them a love of knowledge and diligence," Sheikh Mohammed added.

Here are the top students in each category

UAE’s top students by category

Government Education

Elite Track

  • Abeer Abdul Rahman Fayez Humaid Al Shamsi
    Al Rashidiya Cycle 3 Girls School - Dubai

Advanced Track

  • Adam Mohammed Awad Awad Ibrahim
    Al Khatim Boys School - Abu Dhabi

General Track

  • Hessa Rashid Musbeh Abdul Rahman Al Alili
    Al Mawaheb Girls School - Abu Dhabi

Private Education

Advanced Track

  • Ali Asim Hassan
    Al Noor International Private School - Sharjah

General Track

  • Abdullah Yasser Abu Arabi
    Al Falah Academy - Abu Dhabi

Applied Technology Education

Science Track

  • Rashid Ahmed Rashid Ali Al Dhanhani
    Applied Technology Schools - Fujairah

Advanced Track

  • Sheikha Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Hosani
    Applied Technology Schools - Ajman

General Track

  • Mariam Saeed Hamad Al Hadfi Al Ketbi
    Applied Technology Schools - Umm Al Quwain

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