'Most beautiful dream': Dubai Ruler pens letter of unity to Arabian Gulf people

In times when shared threats facing Arabian Gulf countries this year underscored how geography binds this region together and why attempts to fuel divisions among its states have failed, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a message of unity, calling it "the most beautiful dream".

As part of a series of excerpts from his newest book, "Letters," Sheikh Mohammed reflected on the region’s transformation from its humble beginnings in the desert to a landscape of modern skyscrapers and rapid development. "We are the people of the Gulf. By the grace of Allah, we have all journeyed from humble towns to global metropolises, from modest fishing ports to international shipping routes, and from pearl diving to pursuing the world’s largest investments.

"We are the people of the Gulf who, in just a few decades, have succeeded in building wealth, establishing institutions, connecting continents, hosting the world’s biggest events and supplying the energy that drives global economies." The biggest achievement this region has made, he added, is investing in people, deepening love for the homelands and promoting the values of coexistence and tolerance among all those who have visited the Gulf, worked and shared in its journey.

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Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, then listed the logical connections that bring people living in the Gulf together. "If nations are built on history, then history binds us together. If they are united by geography, then the sea connects us and the desert embraces us. If nations are brought together by blood and ancestry, then we share far-reaching family ties and common roots. And if they are built on shared ambitions and interests, then our aspirations are lofty and our goals are one."

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Ø§ÙØ®ÙÙØ¬ Ø¨Ø§ÙÙ Ø¨Ø¥Ø°Ù Ø§ÙÙÙ Ø¨ØµØ­Ø±Ø§Ø¦ÙØ Ø¨Ø£Ø¨ÙØ§Ø¦ÙØ Ø¨Ø¨Ø­Ø±Ù ÙØ¨Ù ÙØ§ÙØ¦Ù .. Ø¨Ù Ø´Ø§Ø±ÙØ¹Ù ÙÙÙ ÙØ© Ø£Ø¬ÙØ§ÙÙ .. Ø¨ÙØ¶Ø§Ø¡Ø§ØªÙ Ø§ÙØªÙ Ø³ØªØ­ÙÙÙ ÙÙÙØ§ Ø£Ø­ÙØ§Ù ÙØ§ Ø¨Ø£Ù ÙØ¨ÙÙ Ø®ÙÙØ¬ÙØ§ ÙØ§Ø­Ø¯Ø§Ù ÙØ´Ø¹Ø¨ÙØ§ ÙØ§Ø­Ø¯Ø§Ù .. ÙÙØ§Ø¯Ù Ø¨ØµÙØª ÙØ§ ÙÙÙØ·Ø¹: Ø£ÙØ§ Ø§ÙØ®ÙÙØ¬Ù ÙØ£ÙØªØ®Ø± Ø¥ÙÙ Ø®ÙÙØ¬Ù. Ø­ÙØ¸ Ø§ÙÙÙ Ø§ÙØ®ÙÙØ¬ .. ÙØ£Ø¯Ø§Ù Ø¹Ø²ÙÙ ÙÙ Ø¬Ø¯Ù ÙØ§Ø²Ø¯ÙØ§Ø±Ù. Ø£Ø®ÙÙÙ .. Ù Ø­Ù Ø¯ Ø¨Ù Ø±Ø§Ø´Ø¯ Ø¢Ù Ù ÙØªÙÙ — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 19, 2026

'Social media calculations will not divide us'

In his message, the Dubai Ruler also hinted at social media posts that aim at sowing division among Gulf states, saying: "They will never be able to erase centuries of neighbourly ties, alter the realities of geography or rewrite the facts of our shared ancestry. For what brought the Gulf together was not political agreements, but generations who lived along its shores, mothers who prayed to the Almighty for the safe return of their sons, and fathers united by faith on its land."

Geography, history and blood ties bring us together, and media platforms will not drive us apart. Our shared development journey and common economic interests unite us, and social media calculations will not divide us. Our shared development goals bring us together, and neither narrow agendas nor ill-intentioned individuals will succeed in driving us apart Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Mohammed's comments come amid increasing calls for unity across Gulf social media, as several personalities urged users to put aside online insults and focus on the longstanding ties between their societies.

For instance, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, called on Gulf nationals to rise above social media disputes, saying that offensive exchanges did not reflect the region's ethics and values. Saudi Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaad, a prominent poet, addressed the issue as well after being drawn into an online comparison involving his poetry. "My advice is that we seek out and highlight what unites us, not what divides us. We should promote opinions that bring people together and set aside those that drive them apart," he wrote.

Unity not political union

Sheikh Mohammed also clarified in his message that by unity he does not mean a political union that disregards the unique characteristics of each Gulf country. "Unity does not mean opening borders; it means bringing hearts together. Strength does not lie in eliminating differences, but in managing them in a way that creates renewed vitality. When different rivers flow into the same sea, they do not lose their names; instead, they create an ocean of opportunities, wealth and strength," he stated.

The Dubai Ruler concluded his message by expressing optimism towards the region's future.

"By the will of Allah, the Gulf will endure — with its deserts, its people, its sea and its ports; with its projects and the determination of its generations; and with its horizons across which our dreams will soar in hopes that our Gulf may remain united and our people one, proclaiming in an unceasing voice: “I am a Gulf Arab, and I am proud to be one.”