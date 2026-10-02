Dubai Ruler appoints Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed as Chairman of Al Wasl Sports Club

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has appointed Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as Chairman of Al Wasl Sports Club, succeeding his late uncle, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also appointed Sheikh Butti bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum as vice-chairman of the club.

The appointments follow the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on September 21, 2026, at the age of 76. Dubai declared an official 10-day mourning period, with flags flown at half-mast across the emirate.

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Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, congratulated Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed on his appointment, expressing confidence that the legacy of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum would remain in 'safe hands' as the club builds on its proud history.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai, held several prominent positions across the emirate's security, sports and business sectors.

He served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding and President of Al Wasl Sports Club, a position he held for decades.

A graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK, Sheikh Ahmed later joined Dubai's Central Military Command, eventually becoming its commander-in-chief, according to Al Wasl Sports Club's official website.

He had been associated with Al Wasl since the early 1960s, when the club was known as Al Zamalek, and played a longstanding role in its leadership.

In the business sector, he chaired A.R.M. Holding, a private investment firm with interests spanning real estate, hospitality, banking, health technology, sustainable food, mobility, financial technology and cultural initiatives.

Sheikh Mohammed mourns his brother

Following his brother's passing, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, expressing his grief and remembering him in his prayers.

“May God have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May God have mercy on you, my brother. You have settled with a generous and great Lord. You are absent from our eyes but never from our prayers and hearts, O Ahmed,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

He also prayed for his brother to be granted a place in Paradise and for his family and loved ones to find patience and solace.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was laid to rest at Umm Hurair Cemetery in Dubai on September 22.

Sheikh Mohammed, joined by members of the ruling family and other dignitaries, attended the funeral prayers at Za’abeel Grand Mosque, where he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow worshippers as he prayed for his late brother.