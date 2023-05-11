Look: Dubai Ruler shares rare photos of Emirates Airlines, lauds group on success

This came as the carrier expanded its air transport and travel-related operations, following the removal of nearly all pandemic-related restrictions around the world

Photos: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 3:13 PM Last updated: Thu 11 May 2023, 3:30 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has shared rare photos chronicling the growth of Emirates Airlines, showing his active involvement in the group’s functioning. Sheikh Mohammed lauded the success of Emirates Group it recorded its most profitable year ever.

One of the photos, shot in black and white, showed Sheikh Mohammed accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group on one of the first flights of the airline. Standing behind them is the late Sir Maurice Flanagan, founding CEO of Emirates and former executive vice chairman of Emirates Group.

On Thursday, the company released its 2022-23 annual report and posted a record annual profit of Dh10.9 billion (US$ 3.0 billion). This is a complete turnaround from the company’s loss position last year.

“The growth and success of Emirates has been at the heart of Dubai’s rise as an aviation leader. The airline’s vast reach has also helped Dubai strengthen its global role as a bridge between markets and cultures,” he wrote, as quoted by Dubai Media Office (DMO) in a series of tweets.

Both Emirates and dnata saw significant revenue increases in 2022-23 as the group expanded its air transport and travel-related operations following the removal of nearly all pandemic-related restrictions around the world. The Group’s cash balance was Dh42.5 billion (US$ 11.6 billion), the highest ever reported.

“Over the last 30 years, Emirates carried nearly 720 million passengers and 38 million tonnes of cargo both to and through #Dubai. Together with its partners, Emirates offers flights to over 500 cities, connecting people in every corner of the world with our city,” he continued in a second tweet.

In another photo, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen along with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, standing behind Sheikh Ahmed and then Boeing CEO Kevin McAllister, as the latter signed an agreement.

Emirates carried 43.6 million passengers (up 123 per cent) in 2022-23, with seat capacity up by 78 per cent. The airline also expanded its global footprint with the launch of operations in Zanzibar and Tanzania; new cargo operations in Germany and Canada; and acquiring full ownership of ground handling operations in Brazil.

In another photo, the Dubai leader can be seen standing in front of a plane that celebrated 100 years of the birth of UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in 2018.

Sheikh Mohammed further tweeted that the future looks bright for Emirates. “Over the next decade, as Dubai seeks to expand its economic footprint, the Emirates Group will play an instrumental part in adding more cities to its foreign trade network and opening new economic corridors,” read his third tweet, according to DMO.

Able leadership

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group credited the group’s impressive performance to the able leadership of Sheikh Mohammed.

“This achievement would not have been possible without HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, whose leadership has been critical to our success today and through the years,” he said.

“The architect of Dubai’s progressive economic policies, HH Sheikh Mohammed is also the engine behind the Emirates Group’s trajectory. Without his drive and support, Emirates will be half the size of what we are today."

