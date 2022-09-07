Dubai Ruler shares rare footages of government excellence programme's 25-year journey

The initiative was launched in September 1997

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 9:05 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 10:34 PM

The Dubai Ruler has shared rare footages in a video that chronicles the 25-year journey of the emirate's government excellence programme.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recalled how the programme began.

“25 years ago, we started the journey of government excellence,” he said. “Today, we are reaping its fruits with advanced services, global levels of competitiveness, high economic returns, and a pool of exceptionally skilled and talented national talent.”

The program, which has achieved significant milestones, has supported the development of Dubai by fostering innovation and empowering government entities to enhance performance, results, and services.

"It was not an easy journey, yet it was an enjoyable one and its impact will remain for generations to come," the Dubai Ruler added.

Sheikh Mohammed had launched the programmme in September 1997 with a goal to develop the city’s government performance levels to match those of the private sector. Today the emirate is a model for other governments around the world.

He thanked everyone who had contributed to the program and reminded them that there was no finish line in the race for excellence.

“Our mission is to enhance human happiness and well-being and raise the quality of life. These goals will remain our top priorities,” he said. “We will continue to adopt innovative digital solutions to deliver government services that exceed people’s expectations.”

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Program credited it for setting new standards of excellence.

“The program has played a prominent role in enabling the government of Dubai to explore new levels of competitiveness and achieve the highest rankings in various global competitiveness indicators,” he said.

The government excellence program has been credited with bringing about a radical change in the performance, concepts, practices and management methods applied in the government sector.

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Program said that it had given citizens, residents and visitors access to the world’s best services, leading to increased levels of happiness and wellbeing.