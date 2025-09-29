'Gift from leader to leader-makers': Dubai Ruler's new book gifted to school heads

School principals in UAE shed tears, getting emotional as they received copies of the Dubai Ruler's new book, Almatani Alhayah (Life Taught Me).

The book is a treasure trove of the ruler's life lessons, and the story of decades of shaping a nation, as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, celebrates a milestone: nearly 60 years of governance.

The principals shed tears, and embraced the book, holding it close to their heart. The school leaders reacted with surprise and disbelief as Sheikh Mohammed's legacy reached their hands, written in his own words.

One of the school heads said Sheikh Mohammed's thoughts has always impacted her life, not just in the public sphere, but even at home. Watch the touching video, here:

More than projects or accomplishments, Sheikh Mohammed details his life in terms of his ideas, interactions with people, and lived experiences. " I have sought good for people, worked for them to live a dignified life, and have not wronged anyone, denied anyone their rights, imprisoned the innocent, or hesitated in decisions that could improve people’s lives.”

Perhaps the most interesting revelation that the pages hold is that even the Dubai Ruler does not consider himself perfect; however, he is leaving his mark in "kind words, knowledge, and understanding.”

With the UAE's Prime Minister seeking to pass on his life lessons to his future generations, it is not surprising that his first signed copies were dedicated to his children, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

The signed copies both included touching notes, and words to inspire Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Latifa, because wisdom which "is more precious than gold" lies "not in having the answers, but in asking the right questions." UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also received a copy of Almatani Alhayah (Life Taught Me); he praised the book as a valuable guide, saying it offers insights from Sheikh Mohammed’s rich personal and professional journey.