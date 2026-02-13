Dubai Ruler launches Ramadan campaign to save 5 million kids from malnutrition

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Friday announced the "Edge of Life" Ramadan campaign, which aims to save 5 million children under the age of five from death due to malnutrition and hunger.

Sheikh Mohammed said in a social media post, "In a few days, we will welcome a generous month that is so dear to us... And as is our annual custom, we are launching a humanitarian Ramadan campaign from the people of the UAE to the world."

He underscored the spirit of giving that defines Ramadan, highlighting the importance of supporting those in need and sharing the UAE’s generosity with communities around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that last year, more than 118 million children worldwide suffered from malnutrition; of them, he says an estimated 2.6 million children died due to hunger.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that "it is neither our trait nor our value to hear of such a human tragedy unfolding before the eyes of the world and do nothing about it."

He said that this campaign is now launched in partnership with a group of international organizations with the main goal of raising at least one billion dirhams locally and internationally in order to save five million children "who are on the edge of life," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

The Ruler of Dubai concluded by offering prayers for the protection of the UAE and its people.

He emphasized the spirit of generosity, saying, "And bring us together in the month of goodness for the finest acts of charity: 'feeding the hungry' among the poor and needy."