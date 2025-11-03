Watch: Sheikh Mohammed hoists UAE's 'symbol of unity' on Flag Day along with little ones

As streaks of red, green, black and white adorned the country, Dubai's Ruler also celebrated Flag Day by hoisting the nation's 'symbol of pride' in the presence of no other than the future leaders of the country.

In the heart of Dubai at DIFC's The Gate, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, was joined by 300 students from schools across the emirate.

The royal made his way as police officials welcomed him, proceeding to hoist the flag, after which he greeted the excited little children standing under the grand 15-storey mural of UAE's Founding Fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

As the flag rose high, a silence fell, and the little ones started waving their flags while singing the national anthem, with the Ruler joining them in unity.

Taking to his social media, the leader wrote: "The flag of the Emirates is a symbol of our dignity and unity, the banner of our pride and glory .. and a symbol of our union and unity … We raise it high .. We keep it towering .. We defend it always and forever.. May God protect the people of the Emirates .. and the flag of the Emirates .. and the United Arab Emirates."`

— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 3, 2025

Sheikh Mohammed also reflected on the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed and the late Sheikh Rashid, noting that the values they instilled formed the foundation of the Union and created a developmental and humanitarian model admired worldwide.

He also emphasised that national progress is the responsibility of every individual and that belonging to the country is expressed through work, conduct, and achievement.

He further aded that the nation-building journey continues under the leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, resulting in a Union that is today stronger, more stable, and more prosperous, with its flag standing as a lasting symbol of dignity, unity, and progress.

The UAE Flag Day was launched in November 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed as an annual national celebration. Observed on November 3, the initiative honours the UAE flag as a symbol of sovereignty, unity, and national pride, reflecting the values of belonging and the nation’s continuous journey of progress and development.

The day marks the start of the National Month campaign, from November 3 until Eid Al Etihad on December 2, 2025.

The campaign aims to commemorate national occasions in a way that captures their true significance, while inspiring pride in the nation’s journey and providing an opportunity for the people of the UAE to express loyalty to its leadership.