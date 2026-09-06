'You are the spirit of the nation': Dubai Ruler sends heartwarming message to UAE President

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has shared a heartfelt message to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his leadership and the sense of safety, stability and optimism he has helped create across the country.

In a deeply personal message addressed to his “brother, friend and companion on life’s journey”, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reflected on Sheikh Mohamed’s leadership, describing him as a wise leader, a man of principle and a compassionate figure who has earned the respect of the world.

But much of the message focused not on titles or achievements, but on the lives of ordinary people, particularly the UAE’s children and the future they are growing up to inherit.

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A nation where children feel safe

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid painted a picture of a young girl leaving her home for school each morning without fear, walking through safe and orderly streets and arriving at a school where she can see how far her country has come.

He described how a child can look at images of the UAE’s achievements in space and dream of achieving something herself, making her parents proud and one day raising the UAE flag.

For Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, that confidence in the future is one of the clearest measures of successful leadership.

He said that when children believe they have a bright future in their own country, it shows that the nation’s leaders have fulfilled their responsibility to future generations.

Education as a national priority

He also highlighted the importance Sheikh Mohamed has placed on education, saying it had been transformed from a service into a national priority that helps determine the UAE’s position in the world.

He pointed to the country’s investment in its people and its efforts to prepare young Emiratis for a rapidly changing future.

Building UAE's economy

The message also praised Sheikh Mohamed’s approach to the UAE’s economy, highlighting the development of new sectors, future industries and a broader economic foundation for generations to come.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the UAE had not simply relied on the wealth it inherited, but had used it to build new opportunities and prepare for the future.

He described the country as increasingly prepared for the challenges ahead, with the ability to remain resilient despite changing circumstances around it.