'Pillar' of the nation: Dubai Ruler writes heartfelt open letter to son Sheikh Maktoum

Aside from being the Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, among other governmental resposibilities, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is also, famously, an author and poet.

He, on Saturday, wrote a warm, heartfelt open letter to his son, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Minister of Finance, calling him one of the "pillars of the homeland".

Likening the nation to a building, he said that Sheikh Maktoum is like a pillar of that building — "bearing its responsibilities in silence, serving its people with sincerity, and supporting this vast edifice by extending the night into the day."

Highlighting his son's qualities, he said he admired his "breadth of knowledge, your calm demeanour, and your gracious listening to those who speak with you".

You took charge of the Federation's budgets and excelled, you assumed responsibility for Dubai's economy and innovated, and you chaired its judiciary and delivered justice. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum,

Learnings he shared

The long letter was not just all praise for his son. The UAE leader also shared lessons he learned from life, saying that "wisdom is the finest gift I can offer".

He spoke of how cities succeed through its people and their movement, he said, "ports and airports do not transport goods alone, but transport knowledge, and new ways of thinking, and different technologies, and create unexpected wealth."

Successful cities, he says, are those that provide an environment where wealth interacts with ideas and institutions.

He added that the role of governments is to create these environments and bring in people who are ambitious and "build a global centre for the exchange of knowledge and ideas and goods and wealth".

On the region

He took a moment to reflect on the changing dynamics in the region. He said this region goes through "wars and challenges and geopolitical changes".

"And I have no doubt for a single moment that the model we have built is firmly rooted, strong, and enduring, because our constants have not changed," he said.

"We do not fear," Sheikh Mohammed said. He explained that the nation has the boldness to experiment, the accumulation of minds and knowledge, an open mindset, and the principle that everyone wins when they work with us.