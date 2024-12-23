Dubai Ruler establishes new entity to strengthen city's response to crises, emergencies

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday established the Dubai Resilience Centre, a new entity which will strengthen the city's responses to risks, emergencies, crises, and disasters.

Sheikh Mohammed issued Decree No. (48) of 2024 regarding the establishment of the Dubai Resilience Centre. The law grants the new entity, operating under Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the legal authority and capacity to implement actions and transactions necessary to fulfil its mandate.

The Centre's primary objective is to make Dubai the world's fastest city in managing various challenges, ensuring fast recovery and effective prevention measures. It will also coordinate joint efforts with relevant authorities to address any crisis swiftly.

Key responsibilities

The Dubai Resilience Centre is tasked with developing resilience plans, policies, and strategies in collaboration with the Executive Committee of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. The centre will also measure the success of these plans and submit regular progress reports to the Supreme Committee.

The new entity will oversee a central operations platform for crisis management, fostering online connections with local authorities. It will also build partnerships with specialised organisations at regional and international levels.

One of its key roles will be to collect and analyse data to create forecasts, plans, and scenarios that can help address threats, risks, emergencies, crises, and disasters. It aims to implement effective response strategies and propose initiatives and programmes to raise awareness about the importance of crisis preparedness and the best methods for managing such situations.

The Centre will also conduct simulations and scenario-based exercises to improve crisis preparedness, documenting outcomes and submitting them to the Supreme Committee for approval.

Cooperation with the centre is required