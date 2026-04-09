Dubai Ruler calls on all residents to raise UAE flag above homes as symbol of unity

As the UAE witnesses a sky free of drones, missiles or threats with the US-Iran war entering its second day of a temporary ceasefire, Dubai's Ruler has called upon all citizens and residents to celebrate the UAE's strength and resilience through it all.

Residents have been encouraged to raise the UAE flag above all homes, institutions, and buildings as a way of expressing their pride in the Emirates after 39 days of regional tensions tested all those residing here.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the "UAE entered the recent crisis united and emerged stronger, bound by solidarity and loyalty".

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While praising all diverse segments of society, the leader said "citizens and residents, young and old, across all sectors, stood as one under the nation’s flag".

"The UAE flag is a symbol of strength and pride. We call on all to raise it above homes, institutions, and buildings. We are proud of our country, our President, our armed forces, our economy, and our people. Proud of every citizen and resident. Proud of our flag. Let us raise it high as a sign of our love, loyalty, and unity. May Allah protect the UAE and its people, and keep its flag raised in honour and glory."

Sheikh Mohammed also shared a heartwarming video, showing and celebrating all those who stood strong during this period.

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Ø¹ÙÙ Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª Ø±Ù Ø² Ø§ÙÙÙØ© ÙØ§ÙÙØ®Ø± .. ÙØ¯Ø¹Ù Ø£Ø¨ÙØ§Ø¡ Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øªâ¦ pic.twitter.com/OTptAu5lVp — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 9, 2026

Even while the war was ongoing and UAE faced Iranian attacks, the Ruler made sure residents knew they were safe and life was continue normally.

On February 28, 2026, the same day that US and Israeli forces struck Iran and Iranian missiles were first intercepted over the UAE airspace, Meydan Racecourse went ahead with Super Saturday as planned. And Sheikh Mohammed was there.

A video shared on social media captured Sheikh Mohammed on the track, visibly elated, savouring the win. With the country’s air defences active and airports shut, here was the ruler of Dubai, at the races, smiling.

As interceptions continued, the leader was also seen breaking his fast at Al Majlis in Madinat Jumeirah, one of Dubai’s most iconic venues, and one that carries deep cultural significance during Ramadan.

In another instant, he was seen walking through Dubai Hills Mall, warmly greeting residents and stopping to interact with children.