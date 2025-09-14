'Never wronged anyone': Dubai Ruler's new book reflects on six decades of public service

Completing 60 years of public service soon, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, shared insights from his new book, Almatani Alhayah (Life Taught Me), reflecting on six decades of leadership, human experience, and the lessons that shaped him personally and professionally.

In a post he shared on X, on Sunday, he said he will soon mark 60 years in public life, describing the journey as “fast, full of challenges, achievements, crises, joys, sorrows, and surprises.” He reflected on what he has learned about governance, dealing with people of different temperaments, management strategies, projects, and the complexities of politics.

These insights are collected in his upcoming book, Almatani Alhayah (Life Taught Me), marked as (Part One), which Sheikh Mohamed described as “simple in words, candid in expression, and truthful in meaning, meant to reach hearts directly.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.



He said the focus is on human experiences, ideas, concepts, and principles rather than on projects or accomplishments, because “ideas endure, concepts are broader, and principles are greater.” He wrote that he is sharing his reflections first for himself, then for his children, his people, and anyone who wants to learn from his life.

He also reflected more broadly on life, saying, “I have learned much from life, and perhaps the greatest lesson is that I am not perfect. A person grows, learns, develops, loves, hates, and changes continuously. But the constant throughout more than seven decades of my life is that I have loved my country, my people, and my family. God bears witness that I have sought good for people, worked for them to live a dignified life, and have not wronged anyone, denied anyone their rights, imprisoned the innocent, or hesitated in decisions that could improve people’s lives.”

Sheikh Mohammed added that in over six decades of his being the ruler of Dubai, he has sought to uphold justice and apply the law with mercy, to build a society governed by compassion and fairness. He said, “My life has been exceptional, praise be to God, because the best legacy a person leaves is not wealth, buildings, or land, but kind words, knowledge, and understanding.”

On June 21, Sheikh Mohammed also shared a moving tribute to his father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, forming part of the ninth chapter of the book. He wrote, “Every time I think of my father’s wisdom, life, and legacy, I realise how much I learned from him and how much his personality shaped me.” He detailed lessons from his father: simplicity in living, self-discipline, not being distracted by trivialities, listening carefully, knowing when to be firm or gentle, being respectful without pretension, and showing kindness and fairness to everyone.

Sheikh Mohammed described his father as “steadfast, calm, and principled,” someone who disliked deceit, remained composed under pressure, expressed approval without favoritism, and valued honesty above flattery. He noted that his father taught him to love his family, accept criticism, maintain balance between kindness and firmness, and to overlook mistakes while recognizing dedication and sincerity in others. He also reflected on his father’s wisdom in judging character, supporting talent, and handling people with fairness, trust, and respect.

“These lessons shaped not only my personal character but also how I lead and relate to others,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote. “I hope that my experiences, words, and reflections will benefit my children, my people, and anyone seeking to learn from life.”

This is not the Dubai Ruler's first book. He has previously authored several works sharing his vision and experiences, including My Vision: Challenges in the Race for Excellence, which outlines his approach to leadership and nation-building, Flashes of Thought, a collection of insights on governance and the future of the Arab world, and My Story: 50 Memories from 50 Years of Service, a memoir marking five decades in public service. His new book, Almatani Alhayah, continues this tradition, focusing on personal lessons, principles, and human experiences.