Dubai Ruler approves Dh3.7-billion internal roads' plan over next 5 years

The plan includes 21 projects spreading across 12 residential, commercial, and industrial areas
A Dh3.7-billion plan announced on Sunday will see 634km of new roads constructed in Dubai over the next five years. The scheme covers 21 projects across a dozen residential, commercial, and industrial areas.
Approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the plan is in line with Dubai’s projected population growth and urban expansion.
The 12 areas selected as part of the plan have urbanisation rates ranging from 30 to 80 per cent. Urbanisation rates refer to the projected change of the size of the urban population in cities and help officials plan infrastructure development projects accordingly.
In 2025, internal roads will be constructed in Nad El Sheba 3 and Al Amardi, serving 482 housing units that are part of a Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project.
According to Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), additional internal roads will be developed in Hatta next year.
“In 2026, the RTA will construct 92km of internal roads in Nadd Hessa and Al Awir 1. The year 2027 will see the development of 45km of roads in Al Athbah, Mushrif, and Hatta, along with 14km in Warsan 3 (Industrial Area).
“In 2028, one of the longest internal road projects, extending over 284km, will be constructed across three communities: Al Awir 1, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hind 3. This includes 221km of roads in Al Awir 1; 22km in Wadi Al Amardi; and 41km in Hind 3. The project construction momentum will continue in 2029, with 200km of internal roads to be constructed in Hind 4 and Al Yalayis 5,” explained Al Tayer.
The RTA recently unveiled a Dh16-billion 2024-27 Main Roads Development Plan, which will add 22 projects that will benefit over 6 million people. The authority said the number of vehicles in Dubai during daytime hours has reached 3.5 million. The emirate has recorded a 10 per cent increase in registered vehicles over the past two years, compared to a global average of 2-4 per cent.
Al Tayer said the total length of roads completed in residential and industrial areas reached 6000km by the end of 2023. “In 2023-24, the RTA constructed internal roads totalling 83km in 17 areas, completing road projects in Al Warqa 4, Al Qusais Industrial, Margham, Lehbab, Al Lisaili, and Hatta (Suhaila, Saeir, and Al Salami). Road works are ongoing in Jebel Ali Industrial, Nazwa, the Tolerance District in Al Khawaneej 2, Al Warqa, Nad Al Sheba 1, and Al Awir.”
