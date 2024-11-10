Dubai Ruler approves Dh3.7-billion internal roads' plan over next 5 years

Photo: File

A Dh3.7-billion plan announced on Sunday will see 634km of new roads constructed in Dubai over the next five years. The scheme covers 21 projects across a dozen residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

Approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the plan is in line with Dubai’s projected population growth and urban expansion.

The 12 areas selected as part of the plan have urbanisation rates ranging from 30 to 80 per cent. Urbanisation rates refer to the projected change of the size of the urban population in cities and help officials plan infrastructure development projects accordingly.

In 2025, internal roads will be constructed in Nad El Sheba 3 and Al Amardi, serving 482 housing units that are part of a Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project.

According to Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), additional internal roads will be developed in Hatta next year.

“In 2026, the RTA will construct 92km of internal roads in Nadd Hessa and Al Awir 1. The year 2027 will see the development of 45km of roads in Al Athbah, Mushrif, and Hatta, along with 14km in Warsan 3 (Industrial Area).

“In 2028, one of the longest internal road projects, extending over 284km, will be constructed across three communities: Al Awir 1, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hind 3. This includes 221km of roads in Al Awir 1; 22km in Wadi Al Amardi; and 41km in Hind 3. The project construction momentum will continue in 2029, with 200km of internal roads to be constructed in Hind 4 and Al Yalayis 5,” explained Al Tayer.