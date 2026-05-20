Dubai RTA's new AI system will predict marine transport demand in real time

Dubai's marine transport network is set for a data-driven upgrade as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) rolls out an enhanced Seasonal Network initiative powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. The move is designed to improve service flexibility and respond more efficiently to fluctuating passenger demand during peak seasons, public holidays and major events across the emirate.

The summer operating plan, effective in July, is built on an integrated big-data repository tracking passenger numbers, revenue, and occupancy rates. Officials say the system sharpens forecasting accuracy and supports more responsive operational decisions as usage patterns shift throughout the year.

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How the AI-led model works?

At the centre of the initiative is an AI-led model developed to simulate demand and optimise marine transport scheduling. The RTA says the approach balances efficiency with customer needs while maintaining service reliability across its waterways network.

Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “The Seasonal Network was developed using advanced in-house algorithms and AI-powered analytical and predictive tools capable of processing and analysing big data from multiple sources. These tools support flexible and dynamic operating plans for the marine transport network. They also help forecast future demand and apply season-specific operating models, striking a balance between meeting customers’ needs and enhancing operational efficiency.”

He added the system also incorporates passenger feedback alongside technical modelling, ensuring service design reflects real user requirements.

Al Zarooni added, “The project methodology used predictive analytics to study marine transport usage patterns and assess the impact of different variables on operating schedules and service headways, in line with passenger numbers, occupancy rates and operational revenues, reflecting positively on service quality and sustainability.”

Uninterrupted service quality while adapting to demand shifts

The Seasonal Network initiative operates independently across seasons, ensuring uninterrupted service quality while adapting to demand shifts. Officials say it supports financial and operational sustainability and reflects Dubai’s continued push toward smart mobility solutions in public transport.

He further explained the role of simulation tools in anticipating travel behaviour and improving efficiency:

“Big-data analytics and modern computing applications have enabled us to develop a flexible operating model capable of simulating customer behaviour patterns and forecasting demand for marine transport services. The model contributes to improving network efficiency and achieving optimal performance levels in line with precise schedules and international standards.”