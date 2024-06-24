Dubai: RTA's eco-friendly hydrogen bus to be tested on the roads

Nearly 17.7 million people in Sudan and 7.1 million in South Sudan are facing acute food insecurity as a result of a civil war in the country
An eco-friendly hydrogen bus will be tested in Dubai, according to an agreement signed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) with Swaidan Trading Company.
The buses, fuelled by hydrogen, will be trialled on urban roads in the emirate, and checked for suitability to the climatic conditions. Production and supply of hydrogen fuel, in coordination with hydrogen supplier ENOC and other partners, will be an area of testing for potential challenges and opportunities.
These buses will "rely on hydrogen as a fuel source for long-distance travel. They represent a sustainable future for transportation in terms of technology and environmental impact" said Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA's Public Transport Agency.
He highlighted the unique properties of hydrogen, stating that "it is lightweight and has three times the energy density of diesel fuel while producing no harmful environmental emissions."
The hydrogen bus is equipped with a fuel cell system from the Chinese company Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd., Bahrozyan stated.
The agreement was signed by Bahrozyan, along with Swaidan Al Naboodah, Managing Director of the Company.
"RTA will seek feedback from the driver and customers to identify areas of continuous improvement and provide innovative solutions to enhance bus passenger service in the emirate of Dubai," he added.
