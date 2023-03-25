Dubai: RTA urges residents to turn off lights at 8.30pm; here's why

Ministry provides free medical tests for workers as part of efforts to curb and control the disease
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday encouraged the emirate's residents to switch off their lights from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.
The advisory was shared on Saturday afternoon as the country geared up for this year's Earth Hour, a global campaign that seeks to unite people in more than 190 countries for environmental protection and climate action.
"One hour can make a difference," the RTA said in a tweet.
"Turn off your lights and electronics for 60 minutes at 8:30 pm and help us protect the planet for a greener future," it added.
A free event called 'Big Switch Off' is set to be held tonight at Expo City Dubai, which will host COP28 later this year.
The event will introduce the importance of Earth Hour as well as Emirates Nature-WWF’s 22-year legacy of environmental conservation in the UAE. This will be followed by a symbolic switch off and a screening of natural historian David Attenborough’s documentary “A Life on Our Planet,” a unique history of the impact of humanity on nature.
ALSO READ:
Ministry provides free medical tests for workers as part of efforts to curb and control the disease
In a video that was tweeted earlier today, the authority said that they will be stringent punishment for those begging for personal or material gain
Some students looked down on her, questioning her family's financial status — but Bianca kept going until she reached her goal
First edition of week-long series of events will be held between March 25-31
Dubai Ruler thanks the former chief for his services during tenure
The athlete is accompanied by Dubai Police cars, ensuring he can complete his route around the Burj Khalifa safely
The drive aims to provide a sustainable food safety net for underprivileged populations and positively impact the lives of millions of people around the world
QS World University Rankings by Subject rates the world's top universities in individual subject areas, covering 54 subjects