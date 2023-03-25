Dubai: RTA urges residents to turn off lights at 8.30pm; here's why

Authority posts a tweet reminding the community that an hour without lights, electronics can make a big difference

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 4:41 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday encouraged the emirate's residents to switch off their lights from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

The advisory was shared on Saturday afternoon as the country geared up for this year's Earth Hour, a global campaign that seeks to unite people in more than 190 countries for environmental protection and climate action.

"One hour can make a difference," the RTA said in a tweet.

"Turn off your lights and electronics for 60 minutes at 8:30 pm and help us protect the planet for a greener future," it added.

A free event called 'Big Switch Off' is set to be held tonight at Expo City Dubai, which will host COP28 later this year.

The event will introduce the importance of Earth Hour as well as Emirates Nature-WWF’s 22-year legacy of environmental conservation in the UAE. This will be followed by a symbolic switch off and a screening of natural historian David Attenborough’s documentary “A Life on Our Planet,” a unique history of the impact of humanity on nature.

