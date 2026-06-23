Dubai's RTA upgrades Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, other major routes

Motorists travelling on some of Dubai's busiest roads may soon notice smoother and safer journeys, as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed maintenance and rehabilitation works covering 17km of asphalt roads across the emirate.

The works, carried out under RTA's annual preventive road maintenance programme, were completed by early June and covered nine streets and six areas across Dubai. The programme included highways, freeways, arterial roads, internal roads in residential, commercial and industrial areas, as well as a cycling track.

According to RTA, the works form part of its ongoing efforts to maintain and develop Dubai's road network in line with international standards while keeping pace with the emirate's population and economic growth.

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The authority said the programme also supports Dubai's quality-of-life objectives by helping maintain the efficiency, sustainability and operational capacity of the road network, while ensuring smooth traffic flow and enhancing safety for road users.

Among the roads included in the maintenance and rehabilitation works were Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Khawaneej Street, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, Baghdad Street, Al Manama Street, Algeria Street, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Riyadh Street, Amman Street, Al Wuheida Street and Zabeel Palace Street.

The works also covered several internal and industrial areas, including Mirdif, Zaabeel 1, Margham, Jebel Ali Industrial 2, Al Thanyah Fifth and Al Garhoud.

Abdullah Ali Lootah, director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said the authority follows annual proactive plans to assess road conditions using advanced technologies.

"RTA develops annual proactive plans to assess the condition of roads using the latest laser and artificial intelligence technologies. These plans include comprehensive inspections of the road network, identifying levels of damage, cracks and potholes, and carrying out periodic remedial works to address them," he said.

Lootah added that the maintenance programme is designed to preserve road quality and ensure that the network continues to meet the demands of a growing city.

He also noted that traffic diversions are implemented during maintenance activities based on integrated studies and in line with international best practices to minimise disruption and maintain smooth traffic movement.

RTA urged motorists to exercise caution when approaching maintenance zones and traffic diversions, and to follow all directional signs to ensure their safety and the safety of other road users.

The authority said preventive maintenance remains a key part of its strategy to extend the lifespan of road infrastructure, verify the structural condition of roads and support the continued reliability of Dubai's transport network.