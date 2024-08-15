Dubai: RTA updates rules for outdoor advertising

Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 5:58 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 6:11 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday released an updated manual governing outdoor advertising across the city aimed at “prioritising the safety and security of pedestrians and road users".

The 112-page Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Manual – issued in collaboration with Dubai Municipality and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism – details the types of images, measurements, lighting, dimensions, locations, and more for outdoor advertising.

Here are the salient points of the outdoor advertising manual:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Signages must not obstruct building facilities and emergency exits. A clearance shall be determined according to the type and capacity of escape from such exits.

The sign should be oriented in a manner that does not create headlight reflections in the driver's line of sight. As a guideline, angling a sign five degrees away from right angle to the driver's line of sight can minimise headlight reflections.

Signage or signage structure must not protrude into road carriageway or paved parking surface.

In all circumstances, a freestanding signage within row must not overhang over the road carriageway, and should be setback from the carriageway at a reasonably safe distance; and have reasonably safe vertical clearance from the level of the carriageway or footpath.

Certain freestanding signages must be setback at a reasonable distance from traffic signals.

Advertisements must not imitate a traffic control device such as traffic lights.

Certain freestanding large and medium advertisements (such as unipole, megacom, etc.) must not have dominant colors that compete with the color of large traffic signs (directional, tourist, information, etc.) Advertisements must not contain reflectors, which at night could be mistaken for a traffic control device.

Advertisements should not contain messages that are distracting or otherwise inconsistent with road safety.

Advertisements should be legible. A clear font of at least 150mm high is advisable.

Advertisements should not contain large areas of red display if it is to be illuminated. In wet, night-time conditions it may cause confusion with traffic control signals or 'stop' or 'tail lights' of moving vehicles.

Video and animated signs, including any signs which contain any portion of video and/or animated content, will not be approved on road reserves and if they are visible to drivers.

Photo: RTA manual

Exceptions

RTA clarified the following items are not covered by the manual and can be permitted for installation only if the asset under consideration does not hamper the existing signages in terms of visibility and road safety:

Government and political corps signboards and national flags