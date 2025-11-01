Dubai RTA turns 20: How emirate's public transport system changed over the years

Dubai has always been one of the fastest growing cities in world, making it imperative always to have a reliable and efficient public transport system. It is with this goal and vision that the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) was created 20 years ago today, on November 1, 2005.

RTA was tasked to enhance the public transport facilities and improve roads across the emirate to make travel safer and smoother. It is also responsible for planning and providing transport requirements within the emirate and between Dubai and neighbouring emirates.

Evidently, the RTA has brought about massive infrastructure improvements over the past two decades and, to visualise them, here are the 20 major achievements by the authority since November 1, 2005:

2005: RTA is born

RTA was established to oversee and manage all aspects of transportation and traffic within Dubai. Its formation marked a significant step towards improving the city’s infrastructure, coordinating public transit services, and ensuring safer and more efficient road networks for residents and visitors alike.

2007: Articulated buses roll out

Articulated buses—consisting of two rigid sections connected by a pivoting joint—were introduced on Dubai’s roads to increase passenger capacity and improve public transport efficiency.

2007: Salik is introduced

Salik toll gates at Al Garhoud Bridge and Al Barsha near Mall of the Emirates began scanning vehicles, with Dh4 automatically deducted from each vehicle’s Salik account.

2007: Pink taxis give privacy

Pink Taxis, driven by women for women, were launched. These taxis are easily accessible at airports, malls, hospitals, and other destinations, making transportation easy for women, while ensuring their privacy.

2008: Double-decker buses delight passengers

Double-decker buses began operating on Dubai’s roads, offering increased seating capacity and enhancing the public transportation system.

2009: Region’s first monorail begins service

The Palm Jumeirah Monorail services were launched, becoming a significant addition to Dubai’s transportation network. This innovative monorail system connected the mainland to the iconic Palm Jumeirah Island, providing residents and tourists with a convenient and scenic mode of transport.

2009: Dubai Metro begins operations

September 9, 2009 – at precisely the 9th second of the 9th minute of 9pm, the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, tapped the first Nol card to officially start Dubai Metro operations.

It marked a major milestone in the city’s public transportation development, as Dubai Metro became the backbone of the city's public transport network. This new rapid transit system was designed to provide a fast, efficient, and modern alternative to road travel, connecting key areas across Dubai and significantly easing traffic congestion. It also probed Dubai’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility and transformed its transit infrastructure for the future.

2009: Nol cards are made available

The Silver Card was one of four types of nol cards introduced, and it was made available at 22 stations and service centres across the city. The cards, however, only became active when the Dubai Metro was launched on September 9, 2009. Now, the card can also be used to pay for fuel, taxi fare and groceries

2010: Free ride for commuters

“Check-in successful — Your journey is free!” — this message greeted Metro riders as RTA marked its first Free Public Transport Day, encouraging people to use mass transit instead of private cars.

2011: Green Line starts services

The Dubai Metro’s Green Line officially began operations, representing a crucial expansion of the city’s rapid transit network. This new line significantly improved connectivity by serving key commercial and residential areas that were previously less accessible by public transport.

2012: Dubai Metro runs into Guinness World Records

The Dubai Metro, comprising Red and Green Lines, has entered the Guinness World Records as the longest driverless metro network in the world, spanning 75km.

2014: Dubai Tram serves residents, tourists

Dubai Tram services were launched as a new addition to the city’s public transportation network. This modern tram system was designed to complement existing transit options by providing efficient and environmentally friendly transport along key routes, particularly connecting areas like Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence, and Al Sufouh.

2016: A dream realised for Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed officially opened the Dubai Water Canal, adding another iconic landmark and creating a new face for the city.

2017: Flying taxis are introduced

Dubai is on course to fulfilling another of its promise — a self-flying taxi service, first in the world. RTA operated the maiden concept flight of the autonomous air taxi (AAT) near the Jumeirah Beach Park.

2018: Hybrid abra starts operations

An environment-friendly abra that costs just Dh2 per trip has been launched in Dubai.

2022: Infinity bridge is opened

Dubai’s striking Infinity Bridge opened to traffic, marking a significant addition to the city’s transport network. The bridge, which features six lanes in each direction, was designed with an arch shaped like the infinity symbol — reflecting Dubai’s unlimited ambition. It formed part of the Dh5.3-billion Al Shindagha Corridor Project, aimed at improving connectivity between Deira, Bur Dubai, and newly developed neighbourhoods in the area.

2024: Commuters get free WiFi

RTA offered free WiFi at the Satwa, Union, Al Ghubaiba, and Gold Souq bus stations.

2025: Trial run of electric buses

RTA launched a pilot operation of an electric bus on Route F13, a feeder service to metro stations. The initiative was aimed at promoting smart, eco-friendly transport, and supporting RTA’s goal of achieving zero-emission public transport by 2050.

2025: Flying taxis take off

Dubai successfully conducted the first test flight of a flying taxi, marking a milestone in its push for futuristic urban mobility and paving the way for a commercial launch in 2026.

2025: Trackless tram is introduced

The comprehensive study for the rollout of Dubai’s self-driving trackless tram system will be concluded by middle of next year, or as early as first quarter of 2026.

RTA’s 20 years of progress in numbers:

2 million+ passengers daily use public transport

Comprehensive road network of 25,000+ kms

Accommodating over 3.5 million vehicles daily

100km+ integrated Metro and Tram network

560km+ dedicated cycling tracks

1,050 vehicle bridges and tunnels

177 pedestrian bridges and underpasses

1,300 public buses

31,000 taxis and limousines

130 smart digital services

RTA’s impact in the past 20 years

Dh158-billion real estate value enhancement due to accessibility of communities

Dh156 billion cumulative contribution to Dubai GDP

Dh150 billion revenue and financial return generated

Dh80 billion market value of companies established by RTA