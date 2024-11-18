Dubai: AI to detect smoking violations in taxis

Photo: Supplied

Dubai is piloting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to detect smoking inside taxis. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will do this via in-car cameras, it announced on Monday.

Smoking is banned in public transportation means across the UAE. The RTA did not specify the technology that will be used to detect the use of cigarettes.

This came as the authority launched a series of initiatives and measures aimed at enhancing taxi services across the emirate.

It has launched a pilot phase to use “high-quality air fresheners” in more than 500 airport taxis.

Inspection campaigns across taxis will be “intensified” to further promote vehicle cleanliness, a top official said.

Adel Shakri, director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: “The initiatives include intensifying awareness and training programmes for drivers as well as instructors at companies and driving schools.”

Adel Shakri

The authority will assess the impact of new initiatives aimed at improving taxi cleanliness standards. "This includes the introduction of a monthly operational index covering both vehicle and driver cleanliness and tracking cleanliness-related observations per 100,000 Hala Taxi trips. Additionally, customer satisfaction surveys and mystery shopper assessments, focusing on vehicle and driver cleanliness, will be conducted semi-annually starting in 2025," said Shakri.