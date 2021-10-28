Dubai: RTA to begin trialling unmanned all-electric hydrogen vehicles

Authority inks agreement in line with push to make 25 per cent of transportation in emirate driverless

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 4:19 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 4:43 PM

The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday inked an agreement with autonomous logistics company Evocargo to showcase and initiate trials of unmanned all-electric hydrogen vehicles.

The autonomous vehicles were showcased on Wednesday during the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport. Evocargo’s end-to-end robotization logistics service can decrease transportation costs by up to 60 per cent.

Andrei Bolshakov, Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Evocargo International Holdings Limited, said at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, "We have ambitious targets to create awareness of smart logistics service provided by full-size unmanned vehicles EVO.3 (N3 class) and EVO.1 (N1 class) which significantly impacts the logistics industry."

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer of Public Transport Agency, Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) said, "We are delighted to bring the self-driving technology to external customers and public at large as this will improve our services, and help us ensure that 25 per cent of all transportation trips in Dubai is through smart and driverless modes."

Evocargo tailor makes each customers logistics ecosystem to support smarter, ecological, sustainable and efficient solutions for their business needs with autonomous vehicles bringing innovation and cutting-edge services in the cargo transportation ecosystem.