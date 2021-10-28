Dubai: RTA to begin trialling unmanned all-electric hydrogen vehicles

One-day event will take drivers on varying levels of challenging terrain that leads to the final camp
UAE21 hours ago
The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday inked an agreement with autonomous logistics company Evocargo to showcase and initiate trials of unmanned all-electric hydrogen vehicles.
The autonomous vehicles were showcased on Wednesday during the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport. Evocargo’s end-to-end robotization logistics service can decrease transportation costs by up to 60 per cent.
Andrei Bolshakov, Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Evocargo International Holdings Limited, said at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, "We have ambitious targets to create awareness of smart logistics service provided by full-size unmanned vehicles EVO.3 (N3 class) and EVO.1 (N1 class) which significantly impacts the logistics industry."
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Driverless cars to transport passengers for free
>> Dubai to issue rules for driverless cars next year, says official
Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer of Public Transport Agency, Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) said, "We are delighted to bring the self-driving technology to external customers and public at large as this will improve our services, and help us ensure that 25 per cent of all transportation trips in Dubai is through smart and driverless modes."
Evocargo tailor makes each customers logistics ecosystem to support smarter, ecological, sustainable and efficient solutions for their business needs with autonomous vehicles bringing innovation and cutting-edge services in the cargo transportation ecosystem.
One-day event will take drivers on varying levels of challenging terrain that leads to the final camp
UAE21 hours ago
Emirate to become one of the first cities to do so
UAE21 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait have also summoned their respective ambassadors
UAE22 hours ago
Officers to be stationed on internal roads, key highways leading to attraction to facilitate access
UAE1 day ago
The four-day forum runs until October 30
UAE1 day ago
Doctors perform complex surgery to rescue man in nick of time
UAE1 day ago
The pumpkins are available at leading supermarkets, including Spinneys and Carrefour
UAE1 day ago
During Pakistan's term as chair of Abu Dhabi Dialogue, the country will focus on legal migration and universal skill development
UAE1 day ago