Dubai: Nearly 30,000 taxi, limo violations caught; speeding, phone use top offences

Dubai's RTA's smart monitoring system helped record over 428,349 cases from the start of this year until July involving luxury transport and taxi sectors, the authority announced on Thursday, November 13.

The centre, while using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, was able to identify 29,886 instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations.

The recorded cases included 3,127 speeding violations, 652 cases of failing to wear seat belts, and 4,251 cases of using mobile phones while driving.

Apart from recording such cases, the centre is also responsible for the ongoing management, operation, and development of monitoring systems to enhance oversight efficiency across various transport modes, including taxis, luxury vehicles, bus lanes, and e-hailing companies.

It is also developing advanced plans to automate violations through the use of smart technologies.

It further provides data and information to internal and external entities to support regulatory processes within the sector. It also analyses identified gaps and recorded violations to determine their root causes and coordinates with the concerned departments to develop corrective measures and solutions that help reduce violations and enhance compliance.