Dubai rolls out smart parking monitoring, sensory rooms for PoD on public transport

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is introducing a range of initiatives to make public transport and mobility services more accessible for People of Determination, including smart parking monitoring, voice-enabled journey planning and sensory rooms for people with autism.

The initiatives were showcased at the RTA’s stand at AccessAbilities Expo on Monday, October 19, with a focus on helping people navigate public transport facilities, plan journeys independently and access assistance when needed.

Ahmed Al Masoud, representing the RTA, told Khaleej Times that the authority was using technology and dedicated facilities to address different accessibility needs across its transport network.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

One initiative provides mental maps of transport facilities for people who are blind or have visual impairments. The maps help users understand facility layouts and identify available amenities at metro and bus stations, allowing them to navigate these locations more easily.

The authority has also introduced smart monitoring for parking spaces designated for People of Determination to prevent misuse by motorists who are not entitled to use them.

Dubai has more than 1,800 parking spaces for People of Determination, of which 250 have been covered by the smart monitoring initiative, Al Masoud said.

The system aims to protect access to these spaces and ensure they remain available to those who need them, including by preventing unauthorised motorists from occupying them, even briefly.

Emergency wheelchairs and journey planning

The RTA also provides emergency wheelchairs across its facilities to assist People of Determination who may require immediate support.

People can use the wheelchairs while traveling through the authority’s facilities, including those whose own wheelchairs become damaged or who experience fatigue during their journey.

Another initiative focuses on making journey planning more accessible through the RTA’s S’hail application.

The application offers voice-based assistance for users who may have difficulty seeing or navigating a conventional mobile interface. It lets them plan and book journeys while accessing information about each stage of their trip.

The service provides an overview of journeys involving different modes of transport, including buses, the Dubai Metro, and taxis. Users can also view the fare and information on whether they may need assistance during the trip.

By bringing these details together, the application aims to help users better understand their travel options and assess whether they can complete a journey independently or may need support.

Sensory rooms for people with autism

The RTA has also introduced sensory rooms designed to help reduce stress for people with autism.

These rooms provide a dedicated space for individuals who may experience sensory overload or anxiety while using public facilities.

The initiative forms part of the authority’s broader efforts to accommodate different needs and improve the experience of People of Determination when accessing transport services.

Together, the initiatives address several aspects of accessible mobility, from finding one’s way around transport facilities and securing designated parking to planning journeys and accessing support when required.