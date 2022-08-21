Dubai: RTA saves 'record' Dh85 million using 36 green initiatives

A series of green economy initiatives launched by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has resulted in "record" savings of Dh85 million. Through 36 initiatives, the authority has saved 68 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, 55 million gallons of water, 21 million litres of gasoline, and 1.8 million litres of diesel.

The authority has achieved a reduction of approximately 86 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. It also diverted about 450,000 tonnes of waste from landfill through effective waste management practices, according to Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

The RTA has reduced total energy consumption in all operations and projects by 18 per cent. It also managed to reduce the total emissions by 13 per cent and energy costs by 10 per cent.

"As compared to the average in the years from 2016 to 2019, the RTA Energy Analysis Report 2021 showed a decrease in the total energy consumption by 18 per cent, and gasoline consumption by 36 per cent. This drop is attributed to the increased use of hybrid and electric taxis by Dubai Taxi Corporation, along with a 15 per cent decrease in diesel consumption, despite an increase in the public bus fleet," explained Al Tayer.

The RTA is upgrading its old fleet of buses to replace them with those equipped with eco-friendly Euro 6 engines compatible with the European specifications for carbon emissions.

"The report also indicated an increase in electricity consumption by 11 per cent, as a result of the operation of the 15-kilometre Dubai Metro Route 2020, which includes seven stations," said Al Tayer.

The route serves densely-populated districts inhabited by 270,000 people.

The year also saw the completion of several road and bridge projects. The RTA has accomplished over 95 per cent of green economy initiatives and projects. The future looks green, guided by a range of factors, including soft and shared mobility, sustainable transport, circular economy and self-driving vehicles for passengers and goods.