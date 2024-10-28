Dubai: RTA resumes bus, abra services for Global Village

Coach buses are also deployed on four routes to ensure a comfortable and safe transit for visitors
Four bus routes are back in service for the 29th season (2024–2025) of Global Village that started on October 16, announced Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The bus routes connecting to Global Village are as follows:
Coach buses are also deployed on these routes to ensure a comfortable and safe transit experience for visitors travelling to and from Global Village.
In the previous season, RTA’s Global Village bus service served 573,759 passengers, up from 448,716 in the previous season (2022 – 2023), reflecting a 22% increase in ridership.
RTA has also resumed its popular tourist abra services within the Global Village for this season. Two electric-powered abras have been deployed to serve guests throughout the season.
