Dubai RTA records 9,753 random parking cases in 2025; cars impounded

Such practices not only damage Dubai's visual appeal but also directly compromise the safety and efficiency of traffic flow

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 15 May 2026, 11:56 AM
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Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recorded 9,753 cases of random parking in urban areas and within the road right-of-way during 2025.

Vehicles found in violation were towed and impounded at Lehbab Yard in accordance with applicable legislation. The effort is part of RTA's ongoing commitment to preserving Dubai's urban and aesthetic character, improving traffic safety, and ensuring safe and uninterrupted mobility for both motorists and pedestrians.

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Inspection campaigns covered a range of violations, including the misuse of public parking spaces, encroachment on road and rail right-of-way, and other forms of unauthorised occupation of public thoroughfares. Such practices not only damage Dubai's visual appeal but also directly compromise the safety and efficiency of traffic flow across the emirate.

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