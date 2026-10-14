RTA reveals where Dubai's next growth corridors will emerge as population swells

Dubai’s population has grown from a mere 40,000 residents in 1960 to 4.8 million today, with the emirate’s daytime population swelling to about 6.5 million as commuters, tourists and workers flood in daily, according to Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of the Strategic and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The extraordinary growth has been described by Al Osaimi as running at roughly 70 per cent annually in recent years, compared to a global average of just 1 to 2 per cent. It has transformed Dubai’s footprint from 3.2 square kilometres in 1960 to 1,500 square kilometres today.

“We must also meet today's transport demand while think and plan for the future,” she said. “In 20 years, RTA has tripled its road network to more than 25,000 lane kilometres.”

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Al Osaimi was addressing investors at the Rise summit which took place at Dubai World Trade Center on Wednesday. The summit brought together over 600 global investment executives and leaders with the aim to show how Dubai has been investing, building and scaling through market cycles.

She said that the public transport’s share of journeys rose from just 6 per cent in 2005 to over 22 per cent in 2025 and that the Dubai Metro has been central to this shift. Starting with just 20,000 daily riders when it launched, the network now carries more than 730,000 passengers per day.

Next growth corridors

According to her, the next surge of population growth in Dubai is going to be in the southern and eastern parts of the city.

“Dubai’s growth creates opportunity for investors and developers,” she said. “In our line of business, we need to understand both the scale and the location where the growth will occur.”

She revealed that future growth will be concentrated particularly around the new Al Maktoum Airport (DWC) and the corridor between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. The RTA has been using land data to model scenarios and prioritise projects to serve this development.

The RTA works closely with real estate developers to ensure that their communities have a good road network. “We engage with developers before the master plan is even approved,” she said. “We advise them on the best solution and connect their development to our future plan and our network. Sometimes we also adjust, accommodate, and help developers and investors reach their vision. In 2026 so far, we have handled 550 traffic impact studies, including over 80 large developments.”

Infrastructure investments

Between 2005 and 2025, Dubai invested approximately Dh175 billion in transport infrastructure, contributing Dh156 billion to the GDP and saving residents and businesses over Dh319 billion in fuel and time costs.

Al Osaimi outlined significant investment opportunities for the private sector, including an Dh3 billion public-private partnership portfolio in transit-oriented development and an additional Dh30 billion across various projects. She pointed out that the market has responded with remarkable confidence- Salik was approximately 49 times oversubscribed, Dubai Taxi around 130 times, and Parkin approximately 165 times.

Looking ahead, she said that the RTA is developing major rail expansions. The 30-kilometre Blue Line, connecting nine districts and 14 stations with a combined population of approximately one million residents, is scheduled to open in September 2029. The Gold Line, a 42-kilometre route with 18 stations serving 15 strategic areas, is planned for tender by the end of this year and scheduled for operation in 2032.

“Dubai’s mobility journey extends beyond individual projects,” Al Osaimi said. “We are shaping an integrated, intelligent and resilient network that keeps pace with the city’s ambition.”