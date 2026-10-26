Number plate CC44 sells for Dh6.72 million as Dubai auction raises Dh65.7 million

The plates were offered across 10 codes: AA, BB, CC, H, U, V, W, X, Y and Z

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 26 Oct 2026, 2:24 PM
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Dubai’s 121st open auction of distinguished vehicle number plates generated Dh65.721 million, with number plate CC44 fetching the highest price of Dh6.72 million.

Organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday, the auction saw strong demand for distinctive number combinations, with BB18 selling for Dh6.62 million and BB80 fetching Dh5.9 million.

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Number plate BB117 was sold for Dh1.016 million, according to the auction results.

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The auction was held at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City and featured 60 distinguished vehicle number plates comprising two-, three-, four- and five-digit combinations.

The plates were offered across 10 codes: AA, BB, CC, H, U, V, W, X, Y and Z.

The RTA said the results reaffirmed the success of its open and online auction strategy, which is based on neutrality, transparency and equal opportunities for participants seeking to acquire distinguished number plates.

Such plates hold symbolic value for their owners and reflect individual preferences, the authority said.

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