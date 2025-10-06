  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.1°C

Leather seats, air fresheners: Dubai RTA launches Dh8-million taxi reward programme

The move comes amid the rollout of 28 development initiatives in 2025, aimed at improving overall service quality for Dubai’s taxi sector

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 5:12 PM

Updated: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 5:44 PM

Top Stories

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched annual incentive and reward programmes for taxi drivers and franchise companies, valued at over Dh8 million, as part of a broader push to enhance service standards across the emirate.

The move comes amid the rollout of 28 development initiatives in 2025, aimed at improving passenger comfort, operational efficiency, and overall service quality for Dubai’s taxi sector. These initiatives extend to drivers, franchise companies, and passengers alike.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Where to get free breast cancer screenings throughout October

thumb-image

UAE: Corporate tax registrants surpassed 640,000 before September 30 deadline

thumb-image

UAE to fly fans to Doha ahead of World Cup qualifier match against Oman

thumb-image

26-year-old crowned Miss Universe UAE 2025 to be first Emirati to carry flag on global stage

thumb-image

‘Will never leave UAE’: Bangladeshi millionaire plans to start business in Dubai

 

Key initiatives included deploying advanced technologies and high-precision sensors to monitor in-vehicle air quality in real time, enhancing operational monitoring, and upgrading driver uniforms with fabrics suitable for changing weather conditions, increasing allocations to six sets per driver.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The RTA also implemented measures to improve passenger experience, such as replacing taxi seat fabrics with leather upholstery, linking trip evaluation results to RTA systems for continuous improvement, and equipping taxis with air fresheners to ensure a comfortable journey.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, highlighted the progress: “The completion rate of all initiatives reached 89.8% by the end of the third quarter of 2025, according to operational performance indicators and achieved results. Several high-impact initiatives remain under implementation in line with approved plans.”

“These initiatives are part of RTA’s strategy to provide safe, comfortable, and sustainable mobility for passengers while supporting the objectives of Dubai’s Smart City vision and reflecting the aspirations of our wise leadership."