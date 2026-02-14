Dubai's RTA supports nearly 1.2 million residents in community initiatives in 2025

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that nearly 1.2 million people benefited from its community and charitable initiatives in 2025, underscoring the authority’s ongoing efforts to strengthen social cohesion and promote a culture of volunteerism across the emirate.

According to RTA, a total of 1,192,320 beneficiaries were reached through 50 community programmes delivered over the past year. These included 19 joint government campaigns and a range of targeted initiatives supporting low-income families, workers, People of Determination, and students.

In 2025, 599 RTA employees contributed their time and effort across 17 initiatives and events, reinforcing the organisation’s role as an active community partner.

The RTA noted that its initiatives are designed in line with international best practices to ensure long-term, sustainable impact. The programmes also aligned with the objectives of the national 'Year of the Community' campaign in 2025, which promotes social bonds and participation under the slogan 'Hand in Hand'.

Throughout 2025, RTA took part in several government-led and community campaigns. In Ramadan last year, RTA rolled out several high-impact initiatives benefiting thousands.

The 'Meals on Wheels' campaign supported 8,000 workers.

Five thousand people received iftar meals through a metro station distribution drive conducted in partnership with Noon.

1,000 low-income families were assisted through the Ramadan Rations initiative, coinciding with Zayed Humanitarian Day.

RTA also worked with Dubai Charity Association to organise a Ramadan Tent that hosted 500 beneficiaries. Additional efforts included support for orphans and the distribution of Eid Al Adha vouchers.

Meal preparation and distribution initiatives saw the participation of 241 volunteers, while six community campaigns were carried out in cooperation with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department across locations such as Warsan, marine transport stations and labour accommodations.

In support of inclusion for People of Determination, RTA participated in the AccessAbilities Expo, organised introductory Dubai Metro trips and supported dedicated summer programmes and specialised community initiatives.

The authority also recognised the contributions of workers through the Workers’ Gifts initiative, which benefited 300 individuals in appreciation of their role in supporting Dubai’s development.